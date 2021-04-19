In March 2020, Gemma caught COVID-19. She's been sick ever since.

Early on in her COVID journey, her daughter snuggled into bed and asked, "Mum, are you going to die?"

"That was heartbreaking. They’ve been strong through all this. In some ways I have had more time with them than when I was working, but due to my lack of energy it is not the quality time I would like. So they get more screen time and board games, where they used to get sports and fun," said Gemma.

"The things I used to do around my busy life, now are my life," she added. "I struggle with daily tasks and I am in constant pain."

Thanks to her lingering illness, Gemma has been forced to leave her job. She was told the door would be open to go back when she was ready, but right now that feels like a distant dream.

"Financially it's been a struggle, as I am the main wage earner," she said. "My husband has a temporary contract but there are still worries about the future."

On April 11 she passed out from pain in the shower and had to take to her bed with extreme fatigue.

I’ve had a good few weeks, with less severe fatigue and less #LongCovid symptoms. It’s been brilliant. Then today passed out in the shower, left hand side pain and fatigue again. So having to spend the day in bed. Damn it! #StaySafe — Gemma Duggan 💙 (@HousingGemma) April 11, 2021

While her GP has been supportive, Gemma has struggled to get any kind of holistic medical intervention as she struggles with the enduring symptoms of COVID. There are more than 60 'long COVID' clinics across the UK, but none in her area. She hasn't seen a doctor in person or had any tests since November, and it's left her feeling abandoned by the medical system.

"Western medicine just isn’t set up to support those with chronic illnesses. I have done my own research and figured out a range of supplements and a diet to help. Right now I would like a medical professional to talk this through and advise what else I can do," she said.