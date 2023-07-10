Liam Payne was in the world's biggest boyband. 5 years later, he hit 'rock bottom'.

In June 2022, Liam Payne became enemy number one of One Direction fans.

Yes, One Direction fans are still around. And yes, Liam Payne was actually in One Direction.

But last year, he went on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and unloaded on his former bandmates, specifically Zayn Malik.

The backlash was swift for Payne, who has said in a new YouTube video that this was one of the catalyst incidents that led to him checking into a treatment clinic in Louisiana for 100 days.

Listen: Cancelled charges and sentences Liam Payne. Post continues below audio.





For six years, Payne was part of the world's biggest boy band.

Since the band's permanent hiatus in 2016, his music career has faltered, while many of his former bandmates, including Harry Styles and Niall Horan, enjoy sustained success.

"A lot of what I said just came from the wrong place. I was so angry at what was going on around me and instead of taking a look inwards I decided to look outwards at everybody else," Payne began, in his first upload since May 2022.

"My own frustrations with my own career and where I kind of landed, I took shots at everybody else which is wrong. Obviously, I want to apologise for that, in the first instance, because that's definitely not me.

"One of the biggest remarks I made was about the One Direction thing, and [it was] a lot of self-protection, I suppose, in that moment, more than anything.

"The rest of the boys really stuck by me when I needed them most, they kinda came to the rescue. Even Zayn, as well, which is why I did send him a little thank you online. It came across really big-headed didn't it?"