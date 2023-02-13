Harry Styles and the rise of the 'apology' acceptance speech.

Harry Styles is sorry.

He's sorry that his album is so successful. That his sold-out world tour has been going on for almost a year.

He's sorry that 'As It Was' is so damn catchy. That his fashion sense confuses you.

He's sorry that he's the best example since Justin Timberlake of an artist whose talent transcended their boy-band beginnings.

He's sorry that everyone on the planet finds him so damn irresistible and mostly he's sorry that this year – 2023 – has been his year at awards shows on both sides of the Atlantic ocean.

Because in 2023, there is nothing more certain than that [insert your award show of choice] will make the wrong decision. And someone like Harry Styles will benefit.

In case you missed it, Harry Styles had to be sorry because last week he won a Grammy.