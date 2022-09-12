Once upon a time, I was convinced my future involved Harry Styles in it.

He would be my boyfriend, and I would be the greatest thing that ever happened to him.

I imagined our meeting would be casual. And he would chase me, obviously. I’d ask him to leave me alone because I’m not like other girls, and he would tell me I drive him crazy.

Our love would be immense and passionate, and we'd live in a large mansion overlooking a private lake. We would be humble but also absurdly wealthy and famous and again, very in love.

Life would be good. Too good. Perfect, even.

Watch Harry Styles performing As It Was, live from Coachella 2022. Post continues after video.



Video via Youtube.

Of course, none of this happened. Shockingly, Harry Styles has absolutely no idea who I am.

That's the sad, sorry truth. And as it turns out, there are actually many truths around my fictional relationship with Harry that make me question why I was allowed to use the internet at all.

From writing horrific fan fiction online to fantasying about fringes, here are the 10 home truths I so desperately wish I could tell to my younger self about being an extreme boyband fan.

1. Fringes will not always do something to you.

You don't know the word yet young grasshopper, but what you're feeling is something called arousal, and it is totally normal. These fluttering feelings are generated by every move they make, every lyric they sing, and every flick of their floppy fringe.