Naya Rivera's death, the 'Glee curse' and why we turn tragedy into myth.

Last week, after days of searching, Naya Rivera's body was recovered from a Southern California lake.

The 33-year-old Glee star was first declared missing on July 8 after her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found asleep in a boat on Lake Piru.

"[Josey] and Naya swam in the lake together," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told media. "It was during that time that her son described being helped onto the boat by Naya. He told investigators he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

Authorities believe Rivera "mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself".

Ayub confirmed there was no sign of foul play or suicide, and this was just a tragic accidental drowning.

In the days after Rivera's death was confirmed, the 33-year-old's co-stars and friends shared their tributes to the actress.

"Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family," fellow Glee star Jane Lynch wrote on Twitter.

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on Glee, also shared a tribute to the actress on Instagram, writing: "Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honour and a suit of armour."

As the tributes continued to flow in, however, fans and media publications alike began linking the tragic accident to the so-called 'Glee curse.'

Naya Rivera played cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee. Image: Netflix.