Former Glee star Mark Salling has died aged 35.

Actor Mark Salling, best known for his role in Glee, has reportedly been found dead in Los Angeles, aged just 35.

According to TMZ, police confirmed the actor died of apparent suicide and his body was found in Sunland, near his home.

Though The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has not yet confirmed the death, Salling’s attorney Michael Proctor told People:

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment.”

The actor, who played Noah ‘Puck’ Puckerman in the Glee series, was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to child pornography charges in October last year.

He was due to be sentenced in March after police found him in possession of more than 50,000 images, TMZ reports.

With his plea deal, he was expected to receive between four to seven years in prison.

Salling's arrest came in December 2015 after one of his ex-girlfriends reportedly told police about the images of young children on his computer.

He was registered as a sex offender and undergoing a treatment program.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyondblue 1300 224 636.