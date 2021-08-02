Running two businesses with two kids from a two-bedroom apartment: Laura Byrne's day in the life.

Want to know how your favourite celebs spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, high-profile people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life is like for Laura Byrne during Sydney's lockdown.

Laura Byrne is juggling... a lot.

The mum, podcast host and creative director of Sydney-based jewellery label Toni May is currently locked down in her Bondi apartment with Matty J and their daughters, five-month-old Lola and Marlie-Mae, 2.

But despite entering a four-week lockdown extension along with millions of other Sydneysiders, it's nothing her family can't handle.

"We have a saying, which is that we thrive in chaos," Laura told Mamamia. "That kind of encapsulates what lockdown is for us at the moment."

Laura and Matt's day starts at 6.30am, with Matt the first one out of bed and tending to their youngest, Lola.

"Lola's body clock is insane," Laura said. "6.30am on the dot she wakes up and that's kind of when we get our day started.

"Matt's usually the one that gets up first. Even though I'm awake, I kind of lull around in bed until I can muster the courage to get up and face the day."