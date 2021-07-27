NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will deliver an important update to the millions of Greater Sydney residents currently living in lockdown during the NSW press conference tomorrow.

The premier is expected announce an extension to the current lockdown and changes to some restrictions, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

For the past month, those living in Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong have been subject to stay at home orders, which were set to end on July 31.

However, given the increasing number of cases in the state's current Delta outbreak, the chance of lockdown lifting was considered unlikely.

Watch: Thank you to masks. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Here's what is reportedly going to be announced at the press conference tomorrow regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and management of it moving forward.

Sydney's lockdown to be extended for four weeks.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce a four-week lockdown extension, with stay at home orders in place until late August.

The news comes after a discussion during a NSW crisis cabinet on Tuesday, according to The Australian.

The premier is also expected to announce concessions to allow construction to resume from Saturday in non-hot spot areas and rapid antigen testing of year 12 students to allow them to return to school.