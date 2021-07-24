4am starts, a go-to breakfast and lockdown with three kids: A day in the life of Chrissie Swan.

Want to know how your favourite celebs spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, high-profile people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life is like for Chrissie Swan during Melbourne's fifth lockdown.

Chrissie Swan is a busy woman, even in lockdown.

Right now, the radio host, Priceline ambassador and soon-to-be Celebrity MasterChef contestant, is living through her fifth Melbourne lockdown, with her husband Chris Saville and their three children: sons Kit, 12, and Leo, nine, and eight-year-old daughter Peggy.

While some aspects of her day have changed, Chrissie's morning routine has stayed the same.

Video via Mamamia.

On a typical weekday, Chrissie's up early. She's awake between 4am and 4.30am, depending on what she has on, then she'll quickly put her face on.

"First stop is [to] put on some makeup," Chrissie told Mamamia. "I used to do it at work but I do it at home now. It takes me about five minutes, I'm absolutely a pro. It makes me feel like I'm ready for the day."

She has a couple go-to products that make her look awake so early in the morning.

"I use the Revlon Youth FX Fill + Blur Concealer for the bags, the Maybelline Fit Me Foundation - I love that - and the Maybelline Great Lash Mascara - the good ol' pink and green one," Chrissie said.

"My absolute bargain buy is the Revolution Duo Brow Definer in medium brown. It's unbelievable," she said. "I also love the Nude By Nature bronzer and the Luma Just A Touch Lip and Cheek Tint.

"That's the kit that I put on every morning."

Once makeup's done, Chrissie is quick and out the door.

"Then I go downstairs and I make a coffee - a triple shot flat white - in a Keep Cup to take on the way in. Then I drive into work, read the paper, catch up with the gang and then go on-air."