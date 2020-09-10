Lockdown with four kids, daily workouts and a nightly ritual: A day in the life of Bec Judd.

Want to know how your favourite celebs spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, high-profile people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life has really been like in lockdown for radio host and mum of four, Bec Judd.

If there's one thing Bec Judd wants to take away from her experience in lockdown, it's the simple pleasure of slowing down.

The television presenter, radio host and brand ambassador has been living in lockdown in Melbourne with her former AFL star husband Chris and their four children - Oscar, nine, Billie, six, and three-year-old twins, Tom and Darcy for the past few months.

But while it certainly hasn't always been easy, there have been a few positives sprinkled throughout.

Bec Judd opens up about what shocked her about birth. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"I've really, really enjoyed slowing down," the mother-of-four told Mamamia.

"You don't realise how busy you are until you are forced to not leave your house," she added.

"When I think of going back to being as busy as I was before, I just shake my head and think, 'There's no way I can do that again.'

"Sometimes it's been hard with all of us being in the same house. But I've just loved being home. I've loved being around more. I've really enjoyed being a bit of a homebody."

With the added pressure of juggling virtual learning and working remotely, Judd's daily routine has changed pretty drastically in lockdown.

Her day usually begins at 7am, when her husband Chris brings her a double shot latte in bed.

"After that, we'll slowly get up and get the kids ready for [virtual] school. It's always a mad rush to make sure they've got the worksheets and resources that they need for their lessons that day and that their iPads are charged," the 37-year-old said.