When Sophie Cachia started dating women, her friendships suddenly changed.

When Sophie Cachia started dating women, it was a headline-making, conversation-starting decision.

The mother of two, sleepwear entrepreneur and founder of the hugely successful parenting blog The Young Mummy, previously had what she described as the "perfect life" with her AFL star husband, Jaryd Cachia. Then, in her late 20s, came the life-affirming realisation that she was emotionally and sexually attracted to women.

"It was groundbreaking to everyone else. But to me, it really wasn't," she told Sean Szeps' podcast Come Out Wherever You Are. "I was just a woman owning some changes that were happening in her life. And I was embracing them. And they were so beautiful. They were scary, but they were beautiful."

Though she'd separated from Jaryd in 2019 (for a range of deeply private reasons), Sophie had his support. Their relationship was — and is — one that she's described as safe, deeply honest and free. And fortunately, her reservations about her children being bullied have so far proved unfounded.

What Sophie Cachia didn't expect, was that coming out would cost her some of her dearest friends.

Video via Mamamia

While their friendship circle usually greeted the news of a new boyfriend with excited questions — Where'd you meet? What's he like? What does he do? Do you have a photo? — Sophie's new relationships were met with nothing. No questions. No invitations. No acknowledgement. Just silence.

"I'm sitting at the table wanting to share with these people my happiness," Sophie told Sean. "[I wanted to say], 'I slept with someone on the weekend!' You know, girls' conversations. Or, 'I'm dating, and I love this girl.' No one asked.