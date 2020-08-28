We just discovered the “Am I A Lesbian?” Google doc for any woman who’s confused about her sexuality.

In January 2018, an anonymous user with the handle @cyberlesbian uploaded a Google document titled "Am I A Lesbian" to Tumblr.

The 30-page document which includes chapters such as "How do I know if I’m a lesbian?" and "Conflicting feelings about men" is a blog post style guide to help women who are confused about their own sexuality.

Madison Missina describes the difference between sex with a woman and sex with a man. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

In 2016, The Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia Survey found that 6.1 per cent of women don't know their sexual orientation. In 2017, the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women’s Health found that 1 in 10 women were attracted to women, as well as men.

The author of "Am I a Lesbian?", 21-year-old Angali Luz, who has remained anonymous until now, told VICE that the document was a tool to reflect on her own sexual identity.

"I realised I loved women when I was a teenager, but I never quite knew if my attraction for men was real or a social construct I took in as a facet of my identity," she told the publication.

"I started researching compulsory heterosexuality and found that many lesbians had the same experiences I did. I created the document as a tool of self-reflection for myself and others."

In the years since it originally appeared on her blog, the document has become a cult classic road map for women who are unsure about their sexuality.

The first chapter discusses "compulsory heterosexuality". As Luz explained, society conditions individuals to be attracted to the opposite sex through mainstream media, popular culture and traditions we've been taught to follow.