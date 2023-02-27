At 13, Maria Thattil experienced her first girl crush. Years later, she realised she was bisexual.

"I'm so ashamed that being a young kid and not knowing any better, I didn't speak up in their defence. That made me even more afraid to acknowledge the feelings I was having."

Along with the homophobia that permeated her all-girls private school in Melbourne, Maria had also grown up in a very religious household as her father was a former Catholic priest.

It was a confusing time, trying to navigate not only who she was, but who she was attracted to.

"I came from a super strict, conservative family. [My parents] emigrated to Australia and were trying to raise me within the norms and values that they grew up in. We didn't talk about boys, they didn't even want me mingling with boys, let alone girls. I knew I definitely wasn't gay because I liked boys, but it wasn't just a black and white box."

Maria said the only time that the topic of sexuality began to emerge in their family unit was when her brother Dom came out as gay.

Over the next few years, Maria "stifled" her feelings down for a very long time. Then in the middle of 2021, after returning from the global Miss Universe competition, Maria began to explore her sexuality.

Listen: Maria Thattil was in the middle of the jungle, surrounded by mozzies, camp mates and TV cameras when she came out publicly for the first time. Post continues below.

"I had started dating women, I had hooked up with women. I've had incredible sex with one or two men. With a woman was so much more intimate. There's no rush to the big finish," she said on HER with Sophie Cachia.

In 2022, Maria starred on Australia's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. While appearing on the reality show, she was raising awareness and funds for the charity of her choice, Minus18 - a charity that aims to improve the lives of LGBTQIA+ Australian youth.