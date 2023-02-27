At 13, Maria Thattil experienced her first girl crush. Years later, she realised she was bisexual.

Former Miss Universe Australia, author, and activist Maria Thattil had experienced 'girl crushes' in her teenage years. But at the time, she didn't fully realise what it meant.
"It was in the locker room, I was 13. Let's call her Jess. I was in a really big friendship group. We had all changed homerooms, and we'd just met. She ran down the corridor and I bumped into her. And she said to me, 'Hey gorgeous'," Maria shared on Mamamia's podcast HER with Sophie Cachia.
"She was super athletic, had a masculine energy, and I was just really excited to see her."
Maria was then left to grapple with her feelings. At the time, there was very little bisexual visibility around her. And of the conversations that did revolve around sexuality with her school friends, they were often ignorant towards anything that wasn't heteronormative.
"There were so many rumours about these two girls in particular being lesbians, and it was super derogatory," Maria said.