Kylie Jenner just cost Miranda Kerr's husband $1.7 billion with a single tweet.

Kylie Jenner is one powerful woman-child.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has just cost Snapchat $1.7 billion with a single tweet. Oh, the power.

That’s right, in less than 280 characters, Kylie proved why we should never question her cultural relevance ever again.

It all started when Kylie wrote this on Twitter on Thursday:

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

The tweet was liked more than 288,000 times by Kylie’s 24.5 million followers, and retweeted another 53,000 times. Does anyone else think this girl should start her own cult?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:52am PST

Anyway, the tweet sent Snapchat’s shares plummeting by 7.2 percent in market value, costing the company a massive $1.7 billion. Snapchat founder, Evan Spiegel – who just happens to be married to Miranda Kerr – must be pretty upset right now.