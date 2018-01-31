Someone went and found the most legit Kylie Jenner pregnancy clue we've heard.

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy is an enigma. A Calvin Klein-wearing enigma.

And as the months pass since we first heard whispers the 20-year-old is expecting back in September 2017, the theories as to why we haven’t seen her ‘bump’ yet become increasingly far-fetched.

But the latest theory from an eagle-eyed fan is so absurdly simple, it really could actually be true.

If you cast your mind back to your high school days, you’ll remember a handy ole website called Wikipedia. Or yesterday, yeah we all probably looked at it yesterday. Used for the likes of Googling, one can also use the online encyclopedia to stay up to date with your favourite TV shows.

So when Twitter account, Tabloid Art History was perusing the Keeping Up With The Kardashains Wikipedia page to see what’s in store for the last few episodes of season 14, they found a baby-shaped bombshell.

Wait…I just clocked that the season finale of KUWTK is going to be called ‘We’re Expecting!’…and the episodes where Khloé and Kim announce they’re expecting have already aired…which means…MAYBE WE’RE FINALLY GETTING KYLIE CONFIRMATION? pic.twitter.com/m4x5Q4UKzw — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) January 30, 2018

Yes, that’s the season finale, set to air on February 25, with the title “We’re Expecting!”.