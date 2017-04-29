"I just bought a whole bunch of Kylie Jenner lip kits and I hardly know myself anymore."

I was just getting ready for a relaxed night at a friend’s house. We were going to have a few drinks, share some laughs, probably end up ordering some Mexican.

You know, the usual.

But then it happened. The thing that would change my (beauty) life forever.

For some reason, on this particular night, I decided I was sick of slapping on some lip balm to finish off my makeup routine.

Sure, my lips were shiny (and moisturised) but it just wasn’t… adding anything to my look.

So I fished around in my roommate’s makeup bag (sorry, Bec) and that’s when I found it: a Kylie Jenner matte lipstick.

"Oh no, I shouldn't, " I thought. "I can't believe I'm about to do this."

But I was curious. Images of a pouting, 19-year-old Kylie had been dominating my Instagram feed for months, and it seemed like everywhere I looked (or clicked) I was seeing a story about her cosmetics.