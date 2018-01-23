Kylie Jenner is in her family's new Calvin Klein ads. And sorry, she's 100% trolling us.

The beginning of 2018 will forever be remembered for its flood of happy royal news; a very bad Friends movie trailer; a possible war with North Korea; and a big, glaring pregnancy conspiracy from the Kardashian Klan.
Yep, Kylie Jenner is at it again with the is-she-or-is-she-not-pregnant pirouette and you can hear the world’s collective sigh: Give it up, already. (No seriously. We’re begging you.)
Appearing on a series for advertisements for Calvin Klein, the 20-year-old reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur is conveniently and not-so-surreptitiously hiding her stomach.
Every. Single. Time.
Even as the rest of the crew – including Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall – appear topless; or in just underwear; or in any other pose that isn’t hunched over holding a big wooly blanket to their abdomens.
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters star in @CalvinKlein‘s newest campaign together. See all the pictures here: https://t.co/MMd9F4UYun pic.twitter.com/e1LQiYalJ3
— WWD (@wwd) January 22, 2018
#MyFamily @CalvinKlein pic.twitter.com/nG7lsc7jlt
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018