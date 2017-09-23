All signs curiously point to yes, Kylie Jenner is 20 and pregnant.

Good morning! Old mate Kylie Jenner is very probably pregnant and not a single soul can quite handle the news.
Because of course, the news a stranger is pregnant to another stranger you’ll never know is quite overwhelming news for your weekend.
The news was first confirmed to TMZ on Saturday, who reported the 20-year-old and her 25-year-old boyfriend Travis Scott are welcoming a baby. The couple have been dating for just over six months.
Then came along Buzzfeed News, who also claimed they have “a source with knowledge of the situation” and that yes, Jenner is having a baby.