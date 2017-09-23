Just behind them came PEOPLE, who also claim “multiple sources” have confirmed the news and that Jenner is due in February.

Eagle-eyed fans – who may need some hobbies, but that’s for another time – are also reporting the youngest Kardashian has been posting old photos of her stomach to Instagram, or photos only from the chest up, in recent weeks.

As for us? Well, her last Instagram photo is a painting of an adult Jenner beside a much younger version of herself, a clear, obvious, not-at-all dubious metaphor for the fact she is, well, growing up.

But in all seriousness, how much can we take as fact?

Well, Jenner hasn’t yet confirmed the news, which is important to note.

But we do have multiple sources on the record, with both TMZ, Buzzfeed and PEOPLE (the latter two being quite reliable) confident enough in their legitimacy to publish.

So at this stage, all signs curiously point to yes: Kylie Jenner is 20 and pregnant.