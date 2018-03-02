celebrity

Kylie Jenner gave birth a month ago today. Now she wants us to see her post-baby body.

It’s been exactly one month since the moment Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster, into the world.

The world didn’t find out about it until three days later (when Kylie revealed that not only was she pregnant, but that her pregnancy was well and truly over), with the young reality star and beauty entrepreneur telling fans she had wanted to go through her pregnancy away from the eyes of the world.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how,” she wrote to her 104 million Instagram followers.

“I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

LISTEN: Why are more and more young girls altering their faces to look like Kylie Jenner? Post continues after audio.

In the first month of Stormi’s life, we’ve seen only glimpses of Kylie’s baby: a photo here, a Snapchat video there, and a beauty line that seemed to have been created in her honour.

Today, 20-year-old Kylie shared her most revealing insight into motherhood yet, posting two videos of her “post-baby body”.

Kylie shared videos of her post-baby body on social media:

The videos, which show Kylie posing in her underwear and a crop top while fixing her hair, are captioned with “1 monthhhhhh”.

Kylie also shared some of the first clear images of baby Stormi, telling fans her “angel baby” is “one month old today”.

angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

In the images, Kylie cradles her daughter, who is wearing a jumpsuit complete with bunny ears.

Kylie wasn’t the only one posting in honour of Stormi’s one month birthday: dad Travis Scott posted a close-up image of his daughter wearing a ‘Daddy’ t-shirt on Snapchat.

Kylie’s selfies are a far cry from other celebrity, post-baby body images we’ve seen of late: last week, former Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl said it took her nearly 14 months to ‘get back into shape’ after her son’s birth.

It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape. The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend. I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas…I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders! Anyway, I have a beach vacation coming up, a new job I start filming in April and my deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally loose the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried under that belly somewhere! I was wholly and totally inspired by Miss @rachparcell and the before and after pics she shared after taking the #bbg challenge. I had never heard of it but she looked so damn great (she had her baby just a few months before me) that I had to check it out. I found a fantastic app called #sweat that features several different #bbg programs you can choose from and makes it incredibly easy to do anywhere, which for me means in my bedroom at home! I won’t lie, the workouts are real ass kickers but the progress I’ve made in only 5 short weeks has kept me motivated and inspired to keep going! I am so grateful I’ve had a full year to find those ab muscles and get my butt back up where it belongs and wasn’t forced by work to snap back into shape but it is time to make the strength, fitness and overall health of my body a priority and I am so grateful that @rachparcell shared her story and got this mama motivated!

A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 19, 2018 at 11:21am PST

“The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend,” she shared alongside a series of images on Instagram.

“I am so grateful I’ve had a full year to find those ab muscles and get my butt back up where it belongs and wasn’t forced by work to snap back into shape.”

