It’s been less than a week since Kylie Jenner cost Snapchat $1.7 billion with this tweet:

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Now she seems to have done a complete u-turn, posting a video of her newborn daughter Stormi to the app on Monday – and we think we know why.

Just like Spider-Man, Kylie has realised that with great power comes great responsibility. And that if she stops using the app, millions of her followers will too.

So, we tend to think this is damage control; her way of making amends with the tech giant.

Although she strategically covered up her three-and-a-half-week-old daughter’s face in the video, just showing her tiny hands and feet, it sends a message: maybe Kylie isn’t done with Snapchat after all.