Kylie Jenner just shared a video of Stormi to Snapchat, and we think we know why.

It’s been less than a week since Kylie Jenner cost Snapchat $1.7 billion with this tweet:

Now she seems to have done a complete u-turn, posting a video of her newborn daughter Stormi to the app on Monday – and we think we know why.

Just like Spider-Man, Kylie has realised that with great power comes great responsibility. And that if she stops using the app, millions of her followers will too.

So, we tend to think this is damage control; her way of making amends with the tech giant.

Although she strategically covered up her three-and-a-half-week-old daughter’s face in the video, just showing her tiny hands and feet, it sends a message: maybe Kylie isn’t done with Snapchat after all.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

It’s only the second time Kylie has given fans a glimpse of her daughter. The first time was via a photo on Instagram shortly after her birth, but this video is clearer and more intimate.

While it’s not actually known if Kylie’s video is a conscious effort to make amends with Snapchat after costing them some serious money, the timing is a little coincidental.

LISTEN: The young girls getting surgery to look like Kylie Jenner. Post continues below.

Either way, Kylie has clearly forgiven Snapchat after their controversial redesign, and chances are, her fans will too. You’re welcome, Evan. Crisis averted.

On a side note, can we please talk about just how cute Stormi is?

