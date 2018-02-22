The rare celebrity post-baby body posts we can actually get behind.

If there’s one term new mums are sick of hearing, it’s the “post-baby bounce back”.

Women have been calling bullsh*t on it for years, gritting our teeth at the glossy magazines that love to lead us to believe celebrities magically drop all their pregnancy weight in the precise millisecond they push a baby out of their vaginas. But finally, it seems the stars are trying to join our crusade.

Within the space of a week, we have seen two high-profile women share their post-birth journeys in a way that we can actually get behind.

Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively, 30, shared last week she allowed herself 14 months to return to her goal weight after the birth of her second daughter, Ines. She also was honest about the professional help she used to get there.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:04am PST

Now, Grey’s Anatomy star and mother-of-three Katherine Heigl says she’s also given herself more than a year since giving birth to her son.

“It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape,” Heigl writes.