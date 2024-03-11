Why Timothée Chalamet didn't attend the Oscars party with Kylie Jenner.

All eyes have been on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet since January when they kicked off the award season by attending the Golden Globes together.

It was a rather exciting moment as it came months after they confirmed their relationship in September 2023 at a Beyoncé concert.

But three months on, there have been no sightings of the A-listers together and many rumours are claiming they've broken up, a year on from when they first reportedly began dating.

While we hoped for some magic on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet on Monday night to appease our worries, fans were left disappointed when Jenner showed up without a date.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party has helped launch celebrity couples, including actor Justin Theroux who made his red carpet debut with Nicole Brydon Bloom on Monday night, and Justin Bieber, who back in 2011, hard-launched his then-romance with Selena Gomez.

So what's going on with Jenner and Chalamet? Here's what we know.

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet break up?

Fans are convinced the couple have called it quits following a recent interview Jenner did with The New York Times.

The reality star, 26, was asked about the fan theories that claim dating Chalamet has impacted her style in an interview, to which she responded, "I don't know how I feel about that."

"I just don't want to talk about personal things," she added.

Jenner later clarified that the public's opinion on her no longer holds any sway in her life.