The afterparty looks saved the Oscars.

If there's one red carpet we look forward to during award season, it's the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Hosted by the magazine's editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, the party following the Academy Awards is the go-to event for every A-lister in Hollywood, from actors and entertainers to athletes, musicians and socialites.

Known for its elevated fashion games, the Vanity Fair afterparty — hosted at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts — has sincerely saved the Oscars this year. Unlike the red carpet at the beginning of the evening, these frocks are more playful, daring and frankly, more interesting to look at.

From eye-raising splits to flare silhouettes and monochrome gowns, here's every single look from the 2024 Oscars afterparty.

Margot Robbie.

Image: Getty.

Kylie Jenner.

Image: Getty.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Image: Getty.

Heidi Klum.

Image: Getty.

Salma Hayek.

Image: Getty. 

Sydney Sweeney.

Image: Getty.

Sandra Oh.

Image: Getty.

Jennifer Lawrence.

Image: Getty.

Kim Kardashian.

Image: Getty.

Barry Keoghan.

Image: Getty.

Kendall Jenner.

Image: Getty.

Vanessa Hudgens.

Image: Getty.

Kylie Minogue.

Image: Getty.

Kelly Rowland.

Image: Getty.

Emily Ratajkowski.

Image: Getty.

Serena Williams.

Image: Getty.

Selma Blair.

Image: Getty.

Jennifer Coolidge.

Image: Getty.

Sofía Vergara.

Image: Getty.

Leslie Mann.

Image: Getty.

Rashida Jones.

Image: Getty.

Chrissy Teigen.

Image: Getty.

Demi Lovato.

Image: Getty.

Jessica Alba.

Image: Getty.

Kerry Washington.

Image: Getty.

Chloë Sevigny.

Image: Getty.

Quinta Brunson.

Image: Getty.

Isla Fisher.

Image: Getty.

Pamela Anderson.

Image: Getty.

Diane Kruger.

Image: Getty.

Joey King.

Image: Getty.

Kris Jenner.

Image: Getty.

Which Oscars afterparty look was your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image: Getty.

