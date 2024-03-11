The afterparty looks saved the Oscars.

If there's one red carpet we look forward to during award season, it's the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Hosted by the magazine's editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, the party following the Academy Awards is the go-to event for every A-lister in Hollywood, from actors and entertainers to athletes, musicians and socialites.

Known for its elevated fashion games, the Vanity Fair afterparty — hosted at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts — has sincerely saved the Oscars this year. Unlike the red carpet at the beginning of the evening, these frocks are more playful, daring and frankly, more interesting to look at.

From eye-raising splits to flare silhouettes and monochrome gowns, here's every single look from the 2024 Oscars afterparty.

Margot Robbie.

Image: Getty.