"I got worse and worse.” Why Kyle Sandilands went missing for 48 hours this week.

Something odd happened this week.

On Tuesday morning, KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O suffered their first ratings loss in three years.

WSFM’s Brendan “Jonesy” Jones and Amanda Keller beat the radio duo to the top spot.

Then Kyle… disappeared.

When thousands of people tuned into the show on Wednesday morning, they noticed the distinct lack of Kyle’s gruff, sardonic tones.

The controversial radio host had called in sick.

The next morning Kyle still wasn’t back on the air, with co-host Jackie O telling fans, “We don’t know where he is”.

The plot then thickened.

A barista at Uliveto Cafe in Kings Cross told the Daily Telegraph, Kyle hadn’t been in for his regular morning coffee and cigarette with his friend, John Ibrahim.

“He normally comes in at 11am every morning with John (Ibrahim) and has his coffee and a cigarette and leaves,” he said.

There was also no sign of Kyle at his usual haunts in his north shore suburb of Mosman – including Chargrill Charlie’s and his regular car wash.

Then, on Friday morning, the 47-year-old reemerged.

“We all know I was just sick,” he explained on air. “I was home in bed.”

Kyle was quick to deny that his disappearance had anything to do with the ratings.

“I went around and said good on you to Amanda and Jonesy,” he explained on the show.

“I’m not sad or tired. I was sick.”