The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Massive mistake.” Kyle Sandilands has weighed in on Alan Jones’ replacement.
Today, it was announced that Alan Jones will be retiring from his breakfast morning radio show on 2GB at the end of the month. He will be replaced by Australian journalist and sports reporter, Ben Fordham.
#ThisIsAustralia A momentous #ausmedia morning as @AlanJones announces he is placing a full stop and retiring from @2GB873 on Friday 29th May with @BenFordham to step up and into breakfast. #Congratulations Ben! #AlanJones pic.twitter.com/gnBe6P2g3h
— Andrew Heslop (@AndrewHeslop) May 12, 2020
And Kyle Sandilands is not happy about that.
On his radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, Sandilands discussed who his pick would’ve been for the position before the announcement was made.
