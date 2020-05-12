The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

“I think Ray Hadley would probably get moved into breakfast – whether Ray Hadley would want to do it, that’s another… some people just can’t do these early mornings, they just can’t,” said Sandilands.

And then, he explained why he didn’t think Fordham would be the right fit.

“No way. Ben Fordham needs to cut his teeth a bit more. He’s too much of a yeller… he’s good in the afternoons. If it’s Ben Fordham, it’s a disaster. I like Ben, but nah,” he shared.

Then it was announced that Fordham would indeed be replacing Jones.

“Oh, what a disaster. That’s what happens when a television station runs a radio network – no idea, no idea. That’s a massive mistake. Good luck, Ben Fordham,” Sandilands said.

Whilst Sandilands isn’t happy about Jones’ replacement, many seem to disagree.