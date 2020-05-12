"You never get over it." The unsolved murder of Mark Ruffalo's brother has shaped his career.

This post discusses mental health and suicide, and may be triggering to some readers.

From a very young age, and throughout his life in the spotlight, Mark Ruffalo has faced unimaginable adversity.

“For a long time, I felt like someone had it in for me,” the 52-year-old told Parade.

“With every new adversity, I protested – almost to God – ‘How much more of this do I have to take?'”

WATCH: In 2018, Mark Ruffalo accidentally spoiled Avengers: Infinity War. Post continues below.

Ruffalo, who was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to parents Frank Lawrence Ruffalo Jr. and Marie Rose Ruffalo in 1967, struggled through many of his schooling years.

Although it was never diagnosed throughout childhood, Ruffalo had undiagnosed dyslexia and ADHD, which left him feeling “miserable” throughout school.

“This sounds sappy, but I was always aware of the frailty of human beings, the sorrow in the nature of things,” he told Parade.

“I didn’t know how to live in the world, how to cope. I felt like I didn’t belong.”

At 13 years old, Ruffalo’s family faced bankruptcy.

After his father Frank’s painting business went under, the family were forced to relocate to Virginia Beach, Virginia, where Frank started a new business. When that business went down as well, the family moved once again to a “seedy beach community full of burnouts and meth” in San Diego.

Eventually, after struggling to find work in the beach town, Frank moved back to Wisconsin, leaving his wife Marie and their four children behind.

“Within six months, we went from normal to bankrupt and eliminated as a family,” Ruffalo said.