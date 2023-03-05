Ok, Harry and Meghan ARE invited to King Charles' coronation. Here's what we know so far.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to King Charles' upcoming coronation.

Days after news broke that the King asked his son and daughter-in-law to leave their UK residence, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told The Times the couple have "recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation".

However, the pair, who currently live in California with their two children, are yet to confirm whether they will attend the May ceremony.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the spokesperson said.

In light of the news, here's everything we know about King Charles' coronation.

When is King Charles' coronation?

After automatically becoming king following Queen Elizabeth II's death last year, King Charles will officially be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be crowned alongside the King.

Will King Charles address what's going on with Harry and Meghan?

It looks like it.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that King Charles is planning on giving a rare interview about Harry and Meghan ahead of his coronation, with sources close to the palace saying he will grant BBC an interview to clear the air before he is officially crowned.

Speaking to The Sun, royal insider and confidant of the late Princess Diana, author Stewart Pearce, said King Charles has been in talks about doing a sit-down interview for months.

While there have been rumours the King will do an interview since the release of his son's tell-all memoir, Spare, Pearce is the first person to confirm the sit-down will more than likely take place.

"I believe strongly, that Charles will grant another interview to the BBC, possibly with somebody like Jonathan Dimbleby, whom he trusts and likes," he told the publication in an exclusive interview.

The interview comes after news broke last week that King Charles asked Harry and Meghan to leave their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed.