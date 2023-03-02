Oh. There's a rumour that King Charles is going to do his own sit-down, tell-all interview.

According to reports, King Charles III is planning on giving a rare interview about his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle ahead of his coronation.

Only a day after the House of Sussex confirmed the couple's removal from Frogmore Cottage, sources close to the palace have said the King will grant BBC an interview to clear to air before he is officially crowned on May 6.

Speaking to The Sun, royal insider and confidant of the late Princess Diana, author Stewart Pearce, said that King Charles has been in talks about doing a sit-down interview for months, and noted despite the rift, Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the King's coronation ceremony in the UK.

While there have been rumours the King will do an interview since the release of his son's tell-all memoir, Spare, Pearce is the first person to confirm the sit-down will more than likely take place.

"I believe strongly, that Charles will grant another interview to the BBC, possibly with somebody like Jonathan Dimbleby, whom he trusts and likes," he told the publication in an exclusive interview. On Thursday, the news broke that King Charles had asked his son and daughter-in-law to leave their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed.

Reports suggest the King had planned on removing the couple from their British home on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after Spare's global release.

He has reportedly offered the keys to the residence to his brother, Prince Andrew.

More to come.

Feature Image: Getty.