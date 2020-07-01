"Why... are you wearing chaps?" Just 6 questions we have about Kim and Kanye's strange week.

I'm seriously beginning to wonder whether Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living in an entirely different reality.

A reality where leather chaps, private go-kart tracks, and owning multiple $20,000 Friesian horses is considered... well, normal.

You see, in the last few days, things have been a little weird in Kardashian land.

In case you need a refresher, the weirdness began with Kanye celebrating his wife's newfound billionaire status by sharing a collection of flowers and... vegetables. (We have many, many questions).

Then, Kim shared a bunch of photos from North's seventh birthday in Wyoming, which involved horseback riding, a private go-kart track and cowboy-style outfits.

Here are six very important questions we have about Kim and Kanye's bizarre week.

What's the deal with Kanye's still life photo?

OK. Where do we even begin.

On Monday, Kanye announced that Kim has "officially" become a billionaire.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," he wrote.

"You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family," he continued.

"So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much."