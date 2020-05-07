Okay, lockdown has... broken the Kardashians.

“Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

At no point in time has this iconic line from Keeping Up With The Kardashians been more relevant.

Last week, as we continued to wrestle with the unprecedented pandemic that has befell the world, the Kardashians had an argument about house-staff. You see, in the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which was filmed last December, eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian argued with her 22-year-old sister Kylie Jenner over who would host Christmas morning for their family.

Kourtney demanded it be her because she believed Kylie's would be too fancy.

"I don't want servers there. I don't want housekeepers there. I don't want chefs there. I don't want a decorator setting the table," Kourtney bellowed at her billionaire sister.

This was absurd for two predominant reasons: a) who even thinks to hire a "decorator" for a gathering of immediate family and b) why would you decline the offer to have a world-class chef cook for you?

The very fact that this frivolous and fortunate matter was cause for such an impassioned quarrel signifies that in December, the Kardashians were in the very early stages of losing it. And now, we can confirm that they have categorically lost it, not least of all because they decided to broadcast this fight about their "servers" amid a global economic crisis.

But I have more evidence, please.