Kim and Kanye: The celebrity couple who tricked Donald Trump.

When Kanye West took a highly-publicised trip to the White House in 2018, wearing a red Make America Great Again cap and praising Trump as a "genius", people truly started to wonder if he was OK.

The award-winning rapper built his career on being a 'conscious rapper', only to make headlines for his close relationship with US president Donald Trump — a president who has actively fought to deny a number of minorities their rights.

This, from the same man who looked directly into the camera and said "George W. Bush doesn’t care about black people" during a live benefit telethon for Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.

At the time, Kanye argued, 'why can't I wear a M.A.G.A. cap?'

"Just as a musician, African-American guy out in Hollywood... everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me. And then told me every time I said 'I like Trump' that I couldn't say it out loud or my career would be over, I'd get kicked out of the black community — because blacks, we're supposed to have a monolithic thought... we can only be Democrats," he said.

Earlier that year, Kim Kardashian West stood behind the president's Resolute desk in the Oval Office to pose for a photo. Next to her sat Trump, beaming with an ear-to-ear grin.

"Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing," he tweeted following their encounter.