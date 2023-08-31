Why Kim Kardashian can't step away from the Kanye media circus.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have one of the most famous divorces in Hollywood.

The pair, who divorced in March 2022 after six years of marriage, began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter 10-year-old North in June 2013. They later welcomed three more children; seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago and four-year-old Psalm.

For the last few years though, West's media presence has become a major problem — and no matter how hard his ex-wife might try, she will always be CC'd into his drama.

Right now, the rapper's life is a spectacle. To celebrate his 46th birthday, West travelled to Italy with his new "wife" Bianca Censori. Together, they've been seen trawling around Italy in rather peculiar outfits — often Censori will be wearing sheer bodysuits made of stockings. In some paparazzi shots, West is seen walking around Italy without shoes.

In a recent development, the rapper was photographed with his pants around his thighs while his new partner is in between his legs... what's inferred from these pictures is clear.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Image: Instagram @arkangel.