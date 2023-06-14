It's time we talked about Kanye West and his new wife.

Almost every morning at Mamamia, a story is pitched about Kanye West.

What he's doing, who he's dating, what he's tweeted, what social media platform he's been barred from, what he's said about Kim Kardashian. There's constant fodder for headlines, and yet we haven't covered him on site for months.

That's for a very specific reason: Because the news around Ye is laced with discomfort.

To rewind, Kanye slipped out of the news cycle after making anti-Semitic comments and rightly retreating from social media. There was nothing heard from Camp Kanye in months, including zero paparazzi of him in Chicago where he was reportedly living.

Then, almost out of nowhere, a marriage was announced.

Ye tied the knot with Bianca Censori in January 2023, just three months after the finalisation of his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Bianca wasn't known to the press prior, but it quickly surfaced that she was an employee of Yeezy, Kanye's fashion label – working as an architectural designer for the brand.

So, what do we know about Bianca and what Kanye has been up to since the wedding? Here's what you need to know.

Who is Bianca Censori? Kanye West's new wife.

Bianca is actually an Aussie! She grew up in Melbourne and ended up studying there for uni too, ticking off a Bachelor and a Master's degree in Architecture from the University of Melbourne. She finished up that degree in 2020, the same year she joined the Yeezy team.

Bianca was 27 years old when she and Kanye got married, and from reports from her family, they seem supportive of her relationship with the rapper.

Her sister, Angelina Censori, told the Herald Sun at the time of the nuptials: "It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being."