2 months after finalising his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has reportedly remarried.

It’s been two months since the divorce paperwork with Kim Kardashian was finalised, and Kanye, ahem, I mean Ye, has already moved on… like really moved on.

The singer and fashion designer has reportedly married Bianca Censori, a designer at Yeezy, and guess what? She’s Australian!

According to TMZ, the pair had a private ceremony recently, and whilst both wearing wedding rings, no marriage certificate has been filed yet.

Here's everything we know about Ye's reportedly new wife and Kim Kardashian's response to it all.

Who is Bianca Censori?

Bianca Censori is no joke - that woman is one smart cookie with a Bachelors and Masters degree from the University of Melbourne.

Her resume has time at Toscano Architects, an architectural consulting company, before working as a design consultant for a business called Kolektiv, both based in Melbourne.

She currently works as the 'Head of Architecture' at Yeezy, where she has been since 2020. And she's 27 years old.

Bianca Censori. Image: Facebook.