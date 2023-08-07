In case you've been living under the sea, for the better part of a decade, the Kardashian-Jenner family has remained at the centre of global beauty standards. There's no denying their impact. It can be found in everything from beauty products and fashion to plastic surgery trends and cosmetic procedures.

In fact, a study looking at celebrity influence on plastic surgery procedures found a significant rise in searches for "lip enhancement", "lip injections", "butt enhancements", and "butt implants".

Off the back of Kylie Jenner announcing she had lip injections back in 2015, "lip fillers" went up by 3,233 per cent.

Huge.

And in 2023, their influence on body image and beauty standards is just as strong.

Watch: We asked Dr. Naomi McCullum, a cosmetic physician who runs a luxury clinic called The Manse, everything she'd do to her face.



Video via Mamamia

While there have been some revelations of anti-wrinkle injections and fillers (and Khloe's nose job), for the most part, the family has somehow avoided discussions about their changing appearances.

This means that as an audience, we've essentially been drip-fed minor admissions of cosmetic enhancements for years, making their influence and selective transparency quite controversial.

And that's part of why Kylie Jenner's admission was so... surprising.

After years of denying plastic surgery, the 25-year-old finally shared she secretly had a breast augmentation procedure at just 19.

The mother-of-two made the confession in the show's season three finale.