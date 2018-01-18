Kim Kardashian was the first person to have skin contact with her baby girl.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were in the delivery room as their surrogate gave birth to their child on Tuesday- and Kim was reportedly the first person to hold her new baby girl.
Celebrity news site TMZ reports the 37-year-old was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with her baby. Meanwhile, Kanye – waiting behind a curtain while their unnamed surrogate gave birth – came out to hold his daughter moments later.
Kim wanting to be the first person to hold her new bub isn’t really surprising, given the most up-to-date knowledge of what’s best for infants’ development.
Several recent studies show skin-to-skin contact - that is the unwrapped baby placed on a bare chest - immediately after birth has both physical and mental benefits for the newborn. It's also recommended this contact be uninterrupted for a decent amount of time, with some medical sites suggesting one to two hours.