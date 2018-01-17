"She’s here!" Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome baby girl.

The first of the newest Kardashian babies has arrived, with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West today announcing the birth of their daughter.

In a post on her personal website, 37-year-old Kim revealed that the couple, along with their two older children North and Saint, have welcomed a “healthy, beautiful” baby girl via surrogate.

The baby girl – whose name has not yet been revealed – was born at 12:47am on January 15 and weighed a healthy 7 pounds 6 ounces (3.3 kilograms).

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the reality star turned beauty entrepreneur shared with her fans.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give, and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

“North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”