Kim Kardashian isn't the enemy. But she does owe us an explanation for how her waist looks.

When Kim Kardashian and her waist stepped onto the millennial pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala on Tuesday, time stood still.
A seemingly indifferent Kanye West beside her, the entrepreneur, fashion icon and Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality TV star looked impeccable in a House of Mugler silicon and silk organza nude dress.
Every detail of the 38-year-old’s Met Gala look was immaculately planned, from her transparent open-toed mules and slicked back hair made to look like she’d just emerged from the ocean, to the way she posed her arms and fingers to give off the illusion she was dripping with sparkling crystals.
Immediately, my eyes were drawn to the one detail I was meant to notice first. Her waist.
'Kim can waist snatch all she wants... as long as she's upfront about it'.
What a load of bull. She can do whatever she wants??
I suppose it’s a bit like anorexia, or even the phenomenon of massive piercing, tattooing and otherwise disfiguring one’s body, i.e., something has short-circuited in the brain and the person is incapable of registering the horror in the mirror: the 85-pound woman sees “fat”, and the boy who can barely be located underneath the junkyard of metal, graffiti and potholes he’s made of himself still isn’t satisfied in his quest for self-authentication. It’s all pathological of course,. Likewise with Kim Kardashian investing her self-esteem in shallow exhibitionism like this, and, apparently, really believing this is somehow attractive, somehow meaningful, somehow of worth to the ages. Oh well, I guess she really does know it’s nothing but vapid, barren sensationalism and she’s cynically out to milk it for every penny she can before everything starts to sag. That’s a certain approach to life, I suppose.... Strikes me as a horror and abyss of emptiness, but to each their own. Still, to really think parading in public like that makes you anything but an object of freakish curiosity...well, it’s quite pathetic. Makes one glad for the life one has, even with its problems. A glance at this freak show assures you it could be immeasurably worse.