Kim Kardashian isn't the enemy. But she does owe us an explanation for how her waist looks.

We all know what Kim Kardashian's body looks like. It's appeared in our Instagram feeds more times than you can count (or would like). But this time, her waist looked noticeably different. In pop culture terms, she was waist snatching: cinching or drawing in one's waist beyond 'normal' proportions.

Further accentuated by the wet-look silicone fabric that clung to her figure, shirt-like buttons and precise ruching featured down the centre of the gown, and the belt tied at the front in a neat bow, Kim's waist looked tiny.

Distorted, even. Like it defied the laws of physics and everything we know about the human body.

The longer I stared at it, the less it made sense to me. And the angrier I felt. How many more times will I have to face an image from the Kardashians that represents a body ideal I'll never physically be able to obtain?

I'm not alone in my initial criticisms of the way Kim presented her body shape with her Met Gala costume. On social media, the reactions ranged from anger - that a Kardashian once again went and moved the goal posts for what the perfect body is meant to look like - right through to blind awe.

Above any commentary on the dress itself or how well she fit the Met Gala's 'Camp' theme was a curiosity to know:

Exactly how is it possible for someone's waist to look like that?

According to Kim's personal trainer Melissa Alcantara, hours in the gym will get you that waist. She felt the need to defend her client's body on her Instagram stories, saying: