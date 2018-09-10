Why Keira Maguire is certain she won't be the next Bachelorette after her break-up.

Oh, bummer. Put away your mango daiquiris.

Following Keira Maguire‘s recent break-up from Jarrod Woodgate, fans (and “sources”) were suggesting Keira could be our next Bachelorette.

But, well, no.

Keira told Mamamia she’s not ready for more TV lovin’ and described the suggestion as “hilarious”.

“I’m literally going through a break-up. It has been three weeks, I’ve done enough crying and I’ve lost enough sleep and I’ve lost a few kilos… but at the same time it’s the furthest thing from my mind. I can’t even think about it right now,” she said.

“It’s a bit fresh. Everyone needs to calm down I think.”

The Bachelor in Paradise star said the pair hadn’t seen each other since he broke up with her via text message.

“We haven’t even had a conversation in person or seen each other in person which is a little bit upsetting to me because I think I at least deserve that.”

Keira also takes issue with Jarrod’s claim last week that Instagram broke them up but she’s not keen on the pair bickering through the media.

“I know I’m not obsessed with Instagram, yes it is a part of my work, so it’s something that comes hand in hand with what I’m doing. Maybe he was a little naive to think that wasn’t going to be the case, but unfortunately that is something that goes hand in hand with being on a reality TV show. I think it’s a little bit of a cop out, but that’s okay, I think he was upset when he said that.”

She said she was busy with Instagram during the relationship because she managed his account as well as hers. Yeah.

“I forgive him and I don’t really want it to be a bitter feud. I don’t want us to be fighting and I don’t want us to be saying things that we will regret, because I know he will regret that.”