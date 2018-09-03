GET OUT THE MANGO DAIQUIRIS: Keira Maguire could be our next Bachelorette.

Hello.

Yes.

It’s time to start stocking up on the mango daiquiri mix.

You see, something of international mango daiquiri significance has happened.

A source, who is most likely Jarrod Woodgate’s pot plant, has told NW magazine Keira Maguire could be the next Bachelorette.

Yep, our next Bachelorette could be sippin’ on mango daiquiris and sassin’ all her potential suitors.

The source said Keira had been planning to marry Jarrod and have children with him, and their breakup had left her brokenhearted.

“So she’s going to make sure she has the last laugh by looking for love on TV again, and reminding him of what he threw away,” the pot plant explained.

The pot plant also said fans had warmed to Keira after seeing her “sweeter side” on Bachelor in Paradise.

In 2016, Keira told Mamamia she’d definitely be up for the role.

“I feel like it’s more my thing, at least I have control,” she said.

“The poor guys that are on it — could you imagine? I would definitely do it because I’d just f**** s*** up!”

The reality TV star then said her experience being, erm, dumped on national TV would help her on the show.

“I would probably be a lot more nicer because I wouldn’t want to put anyone through what I went through,” she said.

Now, let’s all pray to the mango daiquiri gods to make this dream a reality.