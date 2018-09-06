Oh. Jarrod just told everyone why he broke up with Keira.

SHHHH.

It’s time for some gossip.

Mr Jarrod Woodgate, who began dating Ms Keira Maguire during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, broke up with her two weeks ago and now thinks it’s appropriate to tell everyone why.

Jarrod, who works on his family’s vineyard, found his lifestyle incompatible with Keira’s, who was working full time as an influencer.

Allow us to explain.

Ex-reality television contestants are paid to promote products on Instagram and Facebook because of their lucrative followings, in Keira’s case more than 177,000.

These products might include supplements, teeth whiteners, trips overseas, protein shakes or clothing brands.