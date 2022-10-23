'Be happy for women, period.' 10 years ago, Anne Hathaway won an Oscar. She received nothing but hate.

Anne Hathaway was just 18 years old when she starred in The Princess Diaries. It was an instant hit and catapulted her to fame.

Yet the film that made Hathaway one of the most famous actors of her generation was none other than 2007's The Devil Wears Prada, which also starred Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

Watch: Anne Hathaway stands up for herself. Story continues after video.



Video via Youtube.

But in 2011, Hathaway's career hit a snag. When she hosted The Oscars with James Franco, her 'performance' was slammed by critics as being cringeworthy.

Famously, she was given a verbal lashing by writer Richard Lawson who labelled her a "theatre kid" who "wildly overcompensates every time".

"She always seems like she's performing, and her favourite act is this overstated humility and graciousness. I've known theatre kids my whole life. I was a theatre kid my whole life. She is the epitome of the bad kind of theatre kid," Lawson wrote.