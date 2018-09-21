Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The one simple thing Kaley Cuoco wants to happen in the Big Bang finale.

After 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory is officially coming to an end.

And with the show’s main actors working on the series for the past decade, it’s no surprise they’re pretty gutted to see the show come to an end.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show recently, actress Kaley Cuoco described what it was like being told the show was ending.

“It was definitely tough,” Kaley said. “There was not a dry eye in the room, a lot of hysterical sobs.”

The 32-year-old also shared the one simple thing she wants to see in the sitcom’s finale.

“I would like the elevator to get fixed,” she said.

“I mean, the stairs have gotten more and more exhausting as the seasons have gone on. Seasons 1 and 2, we’re running up there. Now, it’s Season 12, we’re all a little bit older, a little more difficulty getting up those steps, so now I’d like the elevator to work.”

2. Kristen Bell has made a very exciting announcement about Veronica Mars.