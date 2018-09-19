Kristen Bell's beautiful advice for a young fan struggling with body image.

Among the thousands of comments on Kristen Bell‘s pre-Emmy Awards Instagram photo, among the “wow”s and “damn girl”s and “beautiful”s, there was this:

“So mother f****** beautiful. U are stunning unlike me.”

The comment, which came from an Australian follower named Charmaine, could easily have been swallowed by all the other gush and fandom. It could have been ignored. But instead, the The Good Place star took a moment to stop and reach out to the young fan, to offer advice, from one woman to another.

“Gurl don’t u dare,” Bell replied. “You got one time on this planet — don’t waste time being negative. You deserve all the love in the world. And I think your face is beautiful AF. Don’t u dare tell me I’m wrong.

“Here’s your homework. Follow Glennon Doyle and watch all her stories. Read her book, Love Warrior. Smile more, because u are alive and wonderful. And loved. Xo.”