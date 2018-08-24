Well. Who really knows what the hell just went on in Australian Politics. A leadership spill has dominated the news cycle for the past few days whilst the Australian public looked on, confused to say the least.

But the results of the spill are in and Scott Morrison has come out triumphant, taking the country’s top job as the new Prime Minister of Australia.

Julie Bishop, who was arguably the most qualified candidate, was eliminated from the spill early on. At the time of writing, exactly what this means for her future political career is still unclear, but here is a look at some interesting facts about the Foreign Minister.

She has been married before.

Julie Bishop married property developer Neil Gillon in 1983, and in fact took his surname at the time. However after five years of marriage they decided to get a divorce and the lawyer returned to her maiden name.

Bishop is now in a long-term relationship with David Panton, who is also a property developer. The two have been together since 2014.

Like Julia Gillard, the first female Prime Minister of Australia, Bishop does not have any children. In 2013, she told News Corp that although she previously expected herself to have kids one day, her life just didn’t plan out that way.

“It wasn’t a decision — it is how life turned out,” she told the publication. “I feel incredibly lucky that I’ve had the kid of career that is so consuming that I don’t feel I have a void in my life.”

Her death stare is infamous.

The Western Australian politician has an icy wide eye gaze which has seen all sorts of people be on the receiving end, including Karl Stefanovic.