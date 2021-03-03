"Wasn't 19 a little young?" John Mayer is not safe on social media.

Early in Taylor Swift's career, one of the internet's favourite past times was dissecting the lyrics of her songs to figure out who they were about.

The hope was always that it would be a famous ex. One people could gossip about, giving insight into a relationship we'd seen play out in tabloids months earlier. The narrative was always sexist, playing into that tired old joke of 'don't date Taylor Swift, she'll just write a song about you'.

In 2010, with the release of her third album Speak Now, there was one song that didn't require much digging.

It was titled 'Dear John'.

Not only did this confirm that long held rumour that Swift had a relationship with her former friend and Hollywood's resident bad boy, John Mayer, but it offered insight into what kind of relationship this was, in her opinion.

It didn't sound good:

Well maybe it's me and my blind optimism to blame

Maybe it's you and your sick need to give love then take it away

And you'll add my name to your long list of traitors who don't understand

And I'll look back and regret how I ignored when they said "run as fast as you can"

Swift sung about games and tests and feeling like the floor could fall in at any point. And as the chorus asked, 'Don't you think I was too young to be messed with?'

She was 19 when they dated. He was 32.

This is old news, of course. It happened more than a decade ago.

But in 2021, Mayer joined TikTok. And people are once again writing to him; 'Dear John'.

When John Mayer joined TikTok.

Mayer's TikTok journey began with a joke, where the 43-year-old wondered how to flip the camera and wondered out loud if he had to meet the app's 15-second video length.

It was typical of his humour, but it did not receive the response he expected.

His comments were overrun by lyrics from Swift's songs, questions about if 19 was 'too young' and the very apt "you're not safe here, John".