The Leo Effect: The Hollywood men who exclusively date women half their age.

Leonardo DiCaprio has very strict dating criteria.

He dates models, preferably who have worn Victoria's Secret wings, or actresses who are under 25 years old. Then, if they are around long enough to make it to their mid-20s, the relationship soon, sadly, ends.

Behold, the Leo graph:

Image: Reddit/TrustLittleBrother.

As we can see, as Leo's age goes up, the age of his girlfriend hovers in the early twenties.

The last time the Great Gatsby star dated someone even close to his own age was back in 2005, when he and model Gisele Bundchen ended their five-year relationship. At the time he was 29 (turning 30) and she was 24.

His current relationship with model Camila Morrone has a 22-year age gap. He's 47 and she's 24.

Morrone, whose stepfather is actor Al Pacino, first met Leo when she was just 11 years old.

While Leo's dating history is well-known, he's far from the only actor dating women half his age. This is a common thing - so common we've dubbed it the 'Leo Effect' - and lots of other men are taking part.

Henry Cavill.

In 2014-2015, Superman actor Henry Cavill dated 21-year-old Marisa Gonzalo.

Henry Cavill and Tara King attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Image: Getty.