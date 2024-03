Right now, the Jonas Brothers are in the middle of the Australian leg of their world tour.

And aside from group member Joe Jonas being seen out and about in between concerts in Bondi, he's also been spotted kissing his new girlfriend, 33-year-old model Stormi Bree Henley, who is travelling with him.

The couple, who are rumoured to have been dating since January 2024 when they were photographed together in Mexico, have been spending a lot of time together, it seems.

We like your hat, Joe Jonas. Image: Instagram @joejonas.