The sweetest fan moment and Travis' tribute: The highlights from Taylor Swift's Sydney Eras Tour.

Following on from her record-breaking performance at Melbourne's MCG, Taylor Swift has descended on Sydney and she didn't disappoint.

Once again, the crowd was one of a kind display of dedication, dressed in their Tay Tay best.

With around 81,000 concertgoers, Accord Stadium wasn't quite as packed as the MCG, but the enormous sea of fans weren't any less enthralled. Here are the best and biggest moments from the first Sydney Eras show.

Watch: Taylor Swift announces her new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.



Video via the 2024 Grammy Awards.

"A little bit of a weather situation."

Following sweltering heat throughout the day, Sydney was hit with heavy rain and lightning just before 6pm. The stadium was already packed, thanks to hoards of Swifties wanting to get their hands on official merchandise.

The weather forced parts of the arena to be temporarily evacuated, and ultimately led to the cancellation of Swift's Aussie support act, Sabrina Carpenter.

A gift from the Swift Gods though saw the rain pass in time for Swift's arrival, just after the 7.30am scheduled start time.

"We had a little bit of a weather situation, a little bit of rain, but I have never known an Aussie crowd that let anything get in the way," she told fans.