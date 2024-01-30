Sophie Turner wants you to know she's in a new relationship.

Everyone knows there is only one way to confirm a relationship in this day and age: an Instagram post.

That's why it feels safe to say that Sophie Turner and a man whose name is quite literally Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson are dating.

They've been linked since October, but now it's official official, with Turner sharing pictures with Pearson from a skiing trip to her feed. His (private) account was also tagged, along with two other friends on the trip.

"Jägerbomb anyone?" she captioned the post.